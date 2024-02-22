Illuminate Buxton is a spectacular light and sound celebrations for Buxton.

It has been organised by Buxton Our Street and Illuminos Vales and tonight the magic is coming to St James Church in Harpur Hill at 6.30pm.

On Friday night the projection will be up on Christ Church in Burbage at 6.30pm and on Saturday February, 24 there will be events and music in Spring Gardens from 3pm.

Babbling Vagabonds Storytelling Theatre, who have been involved with various Buxton Our Street projects were at Fairfield Common last night and said it was a ‘magical’ experience.

The projections last between 10 and 15 minutes and will run on a cycle so that there will be several opportunities to watch them.

The line-up for the six bands who will be performing on Saturday are all feature young musicians aged between 10 to 20, and will be performing a mixture of covers and their own music.

They will be taking to the stage from 2.30pm, at the bottom of the slopes. Each will play their own set, before coming together, for one night only, to form a new collaboration called The Echoes.

A spokesperson from Buxton Our Street said: “Come along and be a part of this unique experience.

“Please be mindful of our neighbours in each community. Arrive on foot or by bike if possible.

“If you are driving, please allow plenty of time and park respectfully.”

