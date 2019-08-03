If you’d like to donate items or services to those affected in Whaley Bridge evacuation, here’s how

A contact point has been set up for those wishing to donate items or services to residents and rescue workers in Whaley Bridge.

The multi-agency response to the damaged dam wall at Toddbrook Reservoir continues after some 1,500 people were evacuated from the town.

Residents have been allowed to visit their homes throughout today (Saturday, August 3) to retrieve vital items such as medication and stranded pets- but only for 15 minutes.

And this afternoon the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms that could cause further flooding in the area.

If you’d like to help by donating items or services, you can email: There is also an e-mail address for anyone wishing to donate items or services: emergency.planning@derbys.gov.uk

Assistant Chief Constable Kem Mehmet said the incident remains ‘critical’.

“The structural integrity of the dam wall is still at a critical level and there is still a substantial threat to life,” he said.

“We would ask people only to return to their properties if absolutely necessary.”

Some residents have had concern for the security of their properties.

Officers have reassured residents and business owners that a staffed cordon around Whaley Bridge remains in place where officers are monitoring who goes in and out of the town.

RELATED CONTENT: MET OFFICE ISSUES WARNING FOR THUNDERSTORMS AND FLOODING AS WORK TO STOP WHALEY BRIDGE DAM FROM BURSTING CONTINUES

Task force officers are in the area and will be carrying out patrols in the town at periods throughout the day.

There is also a drone in the area which will assist with crime prevention.

RELATED CONTENT: WHALEY BRIDGE RESIDENTS ALLOWED TO ACCESS THEIR PROPERTIES- FOR 15 MINUTES