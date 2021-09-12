Ice rink coming Buxton for Christmas event at Pavilion Gardens

An ice rink is coming to town as part of a Christmas Wonderland event at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens.

By Michael Broomhead
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 1:24 pm
There will be an ice rink as part of the Christmas Wonderland event at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens. N-ice!

Starting on November 20 and lasting 16 days, the event will run daily from early afternoon until 8pm.

As well as the ice rink, there will be festive stalls, children’s rides and a Santa’s Grotto – and there may even be some snow!

A Pavilion Gardens spokesperson said: “Come on down to get in the Christmas spirit.”

For stall enquiries, email [email protected]