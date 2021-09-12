Ice rink and Christmas stalls coming to Buxton's Pavilion Gardens
An ice rink is coming to town as part of a Christmas Wonderland event at Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens.
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 1:24 pm
Updated
Monday, 13th September 2021, 9:20 am
Starting on November 20 and lasting 16 days, the event will run daily from early afternoon until 8pm.
As well as the ice rink, there will be festive stalls, children’s rides and a Santa’s Grotto – and there may even be some snow!
A Pavilion Gardens spokesperson said: “Come on down to get in the Christmas spirit.”
For stall enquiries, email [email protected]