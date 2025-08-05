I went to my first ever festival - and this is why I fell in love with Y Not Festival in the Peak District

Live music blasting from multiple stages, happy chatter and a sea of food and drink vendors filled Pikehall in the heart of the Peak District as we passed through the Y Not Festival gates early on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

As we walked around the site, to have a closer look at all attractions, I was amazed by the festival village and the feel good atmosphere all around.

Children were enjoying funfair rides and free activities at a dedicated Strawberry Fields kids area – proving Y Not is a perfect family friendly festival for all ages.

Crowds made their way through trinket shops, bars, and a silent disco area, singing and laughing. Some were resting on the grass and enjoying the sunny weather while conserving energy for the headliner bands set to appear at the Big Gin Stage in the evening.

I’ve never been to a festival before and I was surprised by what seemed to be a never ending list of attractions for all age groups – from activities for kids, through food and drinks to even a silent disco.

After a walk around the site, we soon had a chance to listen to some live music on the Quarry, Giant Squid and Allotment Stages – just three of eight stages Y Not Festival hosted this year.

I was impressed with Cliffords, an Irish alt-rock band, who stunned the crowds at the Quarry – despite a short power cut during their performance, which saw fans singing the lyrics in support.

The band, let by a charismatic singer and guitarist Iona Lynch, impressed with a range of songs, featuring guitar, base, keyboard, drums and some amazing trumpet moments, which have added another dimension the to the group’s sound.

As Cliffords left the stage, we decided to treat ourselves to some festival food – and the decision was far form easy as food vendors served everything from fish and chips, through salads and Asian street food to burgers and hot dogs. Food and drinks were quite expensive – but I heard that’s unfortunately to be expected at any festival.

At the end we went for £10 hot dogs – served with crispy onions on top and delicious baconnaise sauce (bacon flavour mayonaisse).

We soon made our way to the main stage where the stars shone bright throughout the day – with the K’s, who celebrated their first ever Number 1 album last week, Shed Seven, Franz Ferdinand and Madness performing in front of a lively crowd singing along and dancing as they heard their favourite hits.

Franz Ferdinand kicked off the evening with The Dark Of The Matinée as fans started singing along. The Scottish rock band played a number of hits including ‘Do you want to’ and saw the crowd roar in excitement when the first chords of ‘Take me out’ rang through the fields.

A break followed as more and more fans gathered in front of the main stage, impatiently waiting for Madness – the last headline set of the festival.

A huge crowd welcomed the long-awaited band around 9.30 pm as they began their set packed with many well-loved classics including ‘One StepBeyond’, ‘Baggy Trousers’, ‘Our House’ and, of course, ‘It Must Be Love’.

The crowd loved the show, dancing, screaming and singing every single line of the greatest hits – as the band returned for encore before the final goodbye.

We soon followed the sea of people to the taxi rank, from where we got back to Tansley, where we were staying for a night.

I enjoyed every moment of the Y Not Festival and I will definitely be back next year – hopefully for the entire weekend of great fun and amazing live music.

1 . Y Not Festival 2025 The sell-out Y Not festival has attracted thousands to the Peak District once again - and we went along to experience it first hand. Photo: AdamLievesley/ Y Not Festival Photo Sales

2 . Y Not Festival 2025 The festival saw a number of attractions including live music, funfair rides, activities for kids, and even a silent disco. Photo: Jake Haseldine/ Y Not Festival Photo Sales

3 . Y Not Festival 2025 I've never been to a festival before, but I fell in love with Y Not and will definitely be back next year. Photo: The Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

4 . Y Not Festival 2025 The stars shone bright on the main stage – with the K’s, who celebrated their first ever Number 1 album last week, Shed Seven, Franz Ferdinand and Madness performing in front of a lively crowd singing along and dancing as they heard their favourite hits. Photo: The Derbyshire Times Photo Sales