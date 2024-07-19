Gamesley Community Centre will stay open until the end of September, to give the community more time to put together a plan to take the building over from Derbyshire County Council.

Gamesley Community Centre will stay open until the end of September, to give the community more time to put together a plan to take the building over from Derbyshire County Council.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will also allow community groups to use the building over the school summer holidays.

The county council currently operate the community centre building, with High Peak Borough Council owning the land it sits on. The building is used by various community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Council Leader, Councillor Simon Spencer, said: “Back in February we said that we would be more than happy to give the building to the community as we do understand how important it is with many voluntary groups running local services from it.

“We are working with a number of community groups, who are now working together to form a charity, and develop a business plan to take on the running of the building.

“We know that the groups are working to obtain charitable trust status, and this process is taking longer than expected. With this in mind we are happy to keep the building open until the end of September to allow them to do this, and to provide us with a business plan.

“We are still hopeful that by working together the community can find a way to run the building themselves. I want to give the community the best possible chance to take on the building, and this extended time period will hopefully do just that.”

Residents had protested about proposed plans to shut the much-loved community centre.