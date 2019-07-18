Hundreds set to step out in Buxton for Glow Twilight Walk

Hundreds of High Peak people are getting ready to put their best foot forward for a night-time walk in Buxton.

Blythe House Hospicecare’s first Glow Twilight Walk will take place at 9.30pm this Saturday along a 6.2-mile route which starts and ends at Buxton Football Club, passing by Harpur Hill, Solomon’s Temple, Burbage and the town centre.

Rachel Leech, a children and young people’s counsellor at Blythe House, will be taking part in memory of her son Josh, who died in January aged 18.

Rachel said: “Blythe House supported us over his final few weeks and Joshy was able to die at home surrounded by love; me, his dad and his two brothers.”

People wanting to take part can sign-up online until Friday by visiting https://glowtwilightwalk.org.uk/register.

After that participants will be able to register on the night from 7.30pm.