Hundreds set to step out in Buxton for Glow Twilight Walk

Rachel with sons Joshy, Kieran, Brandon and husband Gavin.
Hundreds of High Peak people are getting ready to put their best foot forward for a night-time walk in Buxton.

Blythe House Hospicecare’s first Glow Twilight Walk will take place at 9.30pm this Saturday along a 6.2-mile route which starts and ends at Buxton Football Club, passing by Harpur Hill, Solomon’s Temple, Burbage and the town centre.

Rachel Leech, a children and young people’s counsellor at Blythe House, will be taking part in memory of her son Josh, who died in January aged 18.

Rachel said: “Blythe House supported us over his final few weeks and Joshy was able to die at home surrounded by love; me, his dad and his two brothers.”

People wanting to take part can sign-up online until Friday by visiting https://glowtwilightwalk.org.uk/register.

After that participants will be able to register on the night from 7.30pm.