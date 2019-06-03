Huge £110,000 rescue renovation project on Buxton's St Anne's Roman Catholic Church nearly complete

A huge £110,000 project to restore Buxton's only Roman Catholic church is almost complete - including its stained glass Rose Window.

The delicate renovation on the 1861 Gothic-style St Anne’s RC Church was made possible thanks to a 'substantial legacy' from the Rev Dennis Higgins - the community’s late Parish Priest of 29 years who died in 2017.

Work nearly complete

Rev Higgins' donation - which cleared the remaining debt from a £35,000 emergency rebuild of a parish boundary wall in 2017 has paid for the current works in their entirety.

As well the four-metre window work has been done on external pointing, the chapel roof and internal decoration.

Work on St Anne’s RC Church - whose lancet windows and steeply-pitched slate roof was designed by J J Scoles - is being undertaken by conservation architect Graeme Renton and is expected to be completed within the next fortnight.

As well as the church the parish also maintains St Anne’s Community Centre next door - which was set up as a school in 1887 and is often used for community events.

Parish priest Friar Gerry Murphy said: “We’re very grateful for Fr Dennis’ legacy as these essential repairs to the Church would have been a huge financial burden on parishioners otherwise.”

Church member Bruce Thomson said: "While all the work was being carried out all the services were carried out in the community centre - so now it's nearly complete it will bring the church back to normality."

Anyone wishing to help towards the Parish’s current and future maintenance costs can contact Fr Gerry on 01298 2377 or by emailing stannesbuxton@gmail.com.

Donations can also be made online up until June 30 at mydonate.bt.com/charities/stannesrcchurchbuxtondevelopmentfund