How you can get involved and help create a Buxton alphabet

Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust wants people of all ages to get involved and pick a letter which represents the town and the community on the Buxton alphabet.

Louise Brooks, one of the Buxton Crescent learning team staff who devised the project said: “Our team in the Buxton Visitor Centre and Buxton Visitor Experience share top tips about Buxton every day.

“We are always looking for ways to raise awareness of different places in the town people can visit and enjoy; which is why we are launching this competition – to connect and celebrate the unique things about Buxton.”

Can you help create a Buxton alphabet? Pictured are Cheyenne Wright, Joanne Hibbert and Katie Potter

The winning entries will be put on display in Buxton Museum and there will be a celebration event for winners and their families at the museum on Saturday March, 26.

Katie Potter, another team member behind the scheme said: “The last two years have been difficult in all sorts of ways. But an experience many people have shared is feeling a greater appreciation and connection with the parks, places and shops close by.

“As we begin 2022 with cautious optimism, it feels like the right time to champion these places and celebrate being able to visit them again. “

In 1906 writer and illustrator, Roger Oldham, published a book filled with 26 humorous poems and illustrations inspired by Manchester. Bosses at Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust are now looking to replicate the idea.

Scott Russell, head of education and engagement for the trust, said: “This is a little bit of fun but also we want to show off our Buxtonpride.

“We can’t wait to see what people will come up with. Will it be A is for Arnemtiae, B is for Buxton FC, C is for Crescent? And who will pick K, Q or Z?”

Entries can be handed in or posted to the Pump Room or Buxton Museum by Sunday March, 6.

The competition is open to people of all ages, businesses and charities.

The trust would prefer a paper copy of the letter entry but it can be scanned and emailed to [email protected]escenttrust.org.