Test your knowledge with this quiz, created by GalaBingo.com.

1. How much did the most expensive Easter egg ever made cost? A) 9,000 B) 15,000 C) 230,000 D) 3.6 million

2. On what day does Lent end? A) Holy Thursday B) Good Friday C) Easter Sunday D) Easter Monday

3. How long does it take a chick to grow in an egg, and hatch? A) 9 months B) 3 months C) 1 month D) 21 days E) 7 days

4. Where did the Easter bunny originate from? A) America B) Germany C) Russia D) Easter Island E) England

