How Buxton and High Peak Samaritans branch is leading the way

Jill Pearson was given a warm send off at the annual Samaritans barbecue after her designated three years in charge came to an end.

Jill, who has been a Samaritan for more than nine years, became branch director in 2018 and has overseen a successful expansion of the size of local team to its current level of over 60 volunteers, a crucial achievement considering the rising number of callers needing emotional support, further accentuated during the COVID lockdowns.

Her most notable leadership style has been her willingness to lead by example, as demonstrated by the numerous night shifts she consistently carried out.

Colleagues have paid tribute to her dedication and warmth with volunteer Margaret Coupe commentin: “Jill has given wonderful support to our callers and the Buxton team. She has always gone the extra mile.”

Jill will be replaced by two co-directors. This is a new approach for Samaritans, and the Buxton & High Peak branch is one of the first to adopt it. Beyond reflecting the growing workload and challenges involved in running a Samaritans branch, a shared leadership also encapsulates the core principles of being a Samaritan: that of supporting and being there for each other.

The two new directors are Cathy Riddington, who has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for over 20 years and brings a business and service background to the role, and Tanya Mackenzie, who has worked in frontline healthcare as a clinical physiotherapist, and in education.

By combining each of their best skills they are looking to step into Jill's shoes and ensure that Buxton and High Peak Samaritans branch continues to evolve to reflect the changes in society and the needs of those who call Samaritans.

Margaret added: “Being director is a tough job and we look forward to working with the dynamic duo, Cathy and Tanya, our new co-directors.”