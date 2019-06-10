Housebuilder plans 73 affordable homes in Buxton

A housebuilder has submitted Plans for 73 affordable homes for rent and shared ownership on land in Fairfield.

The homes will be comprised of 30 two-bedroom, 41 three-bedroom and two four-bedroom houses.

Under the scheme first-time buyers purchase a share of between 25 and 50 per cent in a property and pay rent on the remaining share - with the option of owning 100 per cent in future.

All the homes both rented and shared ownership - on Greenfield land off Granby Road adopted into the local plan - will be targeted at local people .

Developer Countryside Properties is working with Nottingham Community Housing Association High Peak Borough Council.

Under the plans access through the new estate - on green land bordering the built-up area of Fairfield would be achieved by linking Victoria Park Road and Granby Road with a roundabout.

In a planning statement Countryside Properties wrote how the development was in a ‘sustainable location’ and would ‘result in economic, social and environmental benefits for the local area’.

They also wrote how it would deliver ‘significant social and environmental benefits’ such as a ‘deliverable site that would form a positive contribution to the council’s housing land supply’.