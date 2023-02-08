Trevor Gilman and Frances Allen examine Frood’s shed, now in the Ferodo grounds at Chapel-en-le-Frith. Pic submitted

Buxton Local History Society's first talk of 2023 explored the history of two significant local employers,Ferodo and Duron.

The event earlier in the month started with a short film from Ferodo's archives made in 1957 to mark the firm's 60th year.

The talk was given by BLHS chairman,Trevor Gilman who explained how Herbert Frood started his experiments with friction materials in a shed at his home in Combs in 1897.

He said: “He was not only starting a business-he was creating a completely new worldwide industry, centred,at first,on brake linings.”

When Frood retired in the 1920's his son in law, Alfred Bailey, went on to found Duron Brake Linings in a former gasworks in Bridge Street in the centre of Buxton.

Trevor said: “At its height, Ferodo is said to have employed at least 3000 locally and 4000 worldwide. In addition, Duron had a not insignificant 500 staff.”

Trevor concluded by thanking Ferodo staff, former Duron employees and society members for their generous help in putting the talk together.

The society hopes to repeat the talk for those unable to be there.

Keep an eye on the BLHS website www.buxtonhistory.org.uk for details.

The next talk will be in March where speaker Ellen Outram will discuss Literary Connections in Derbyshire.

