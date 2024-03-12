History talk delves into the past of a former Buxton hotel

The next meeting of the Buxton Local History Society will be discussing the Spa Hotel - the first hydro hotel in the town.
By Lucy Ball
Published 12th Mar 2024, 13:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday March, 20 Jean Askew will be leading a talk on the former hotel.

She said: “The Spa Hotel began from a house on that road in mid-Victorian times and grew to be the first 'Hydro' hotel in Buxton at a time when many visitors flooded in to the town for the various water treatments on offer.

Jean says how this is a 'fascinating and unusual story' as this hotel's success led to it becoming the largest in the town.

Most Popular
The old Spa Hotel in Buxton. Photo submittedThe old Spa Hotel in Buxton. Photo submitted
The old Spa Hotel in Buxton. Photo submitted

The talk will relate to the social history of the hotel on Hartington Road, where Hartington Gardens now stands.

Vivien Holden from the society said this next meeting promises to be a fascinating evening of a story from the heyday of the town.

The talk will be at 7.30pm at Trinity Church, Hardwick Square.

Related topics:Buxton