On Wednesday March, 20 Jean Askew will be leading a talk on the former hotel.

She said: “The Spa Hotel began from a house on that road in mid-Victorian times and grew to be the first 'Hydro' hotel in Buxton at a time when many visitors flooded in to the town for the various water treatments on offer.

Jean says how this is a 'fascinating and unusual story' as this hotel's success led to it becoming the largest in the town.

The old Spa Hotel in Buxton. Photo submitted

The talk will relate to the social history of the hotel on Hartington Road, where Hartington Gardens now stands.

Vivien Holden from the society said this next meeting promises to be a fascinating evening of a story from the heyday of the town.