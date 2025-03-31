Historical playwright takes new show on mini tour through Peak District and Buxton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A playwright who tells tales of the past is taking his latest production on a mini tour performing in Eyam and and two venues in Buxton.

Leslie Oldfield’s newest show, The Unkowning Here, is set in Eyam at the time of King Edward V11's coronation in 1902.

He said: “It is a comedy and is based on a true story in Doris Coates' nostalgic memoir of her Derbyshire childhood entitled,Tunes on a Penny Whistle.

“The people of Eyam had gone to great expense and energy for King Edward's Coronation celebrations and were devastated to find out that his coronation had been cancelled due to him having appendicitis.”

Edward VII, son of Queen Victoria and his father Prince Albert, became King in 1091 and his coronation was initially scheduled for June 26, 1902.

However, a few days before, the king came down with a case of appendicitis, as well as peritonitis.

He had to postpone the coronation at the last minute and needed to have emergency surgery to save his life.

Lesley said: “Not to be deprived of a good time, the people of Eyam make the homecoming of a soldier from the Boer War into a reason for a celebration.

“Of course, the soldier has no idea of what awaits him and two unwanted female admirers who want to be his wife.”

The soldier, Billy Simpkins, is played by Mancunian actor, Chris Wood.

Last year he played a wounded Canadian soldier in Leslie’s play, A Crimson Maple Leaf which told the tale of how the former Buxton Museum and Art Gallery on Terrace Road, was during the Second World War a military hospital for wounded Canadian soldiers.

Leslie has also made historical plays which spotlighted shoe workers, mostly women, in the villages of Eyam and Stoney Middleton who went on strike for two years campaigning for better pay and conditions.

The play will be first aired at the Mechanica Institute in Eyam on Friday May, 23 and Saturday May, 24 and will also be performed at the Palace Hotel on Sunday July 20, and Friday July, 25th as part of the Buxton Festival Fringe.

Tickets can be obtained from [email protected]