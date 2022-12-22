When Fernilee Chapel was built in 1871 a time capsule was buried to and to mark the historic occasion.

Since December last year the church has been doing various activities to mark its 150th or sesquicentennial anniversary.

And earlier this month the congregation decided to bury another time capsule to mark the milestone.

Brenda and Albert Warrington had their 60th wedding anniversary this year and their card from the new king will go in to the time capsule. Pic submitted

Church council secretary Donna Hodgson, who has been a part of the congregation for 33 years, said: "When the first bricks were laid for Fernilee Chapel, a time capsule was interred in one of the cornerstones. Although this cannot be accessed it has caused a lot of excitement and speculation about its contents.

“To mark the end of the Sesquicentennial Anniversary celebrations, Fernilee Chapel held an Open House afternoon with friends from the church and the community popping in and bringing the contents for a new time capsule."

The contents to be interred include photographs and transcripts of original documents from 1871, posters and service sheets from church events, national magazines, stamps and currency from the past 150 years, and lastly photos and documentation of church, local and national events from this, our 150th Anniversary Year, which include the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Her subsequent passing, and the Accession of King Charles 1st.

Fernilee Methodist Church

Donna said: “One thing that went in was a really big old £1 note – when did they go out of circulation!”

The most recent item is a card from King Charles III, congratulating church Trustees, Albert and Brenda Warrington, on their Diamond Anniversary, and the Christmas tree is full of photos from the sesquicentennial year at Fernilee which will also be placed into the time capsule.

During a special service Reverend Keith Sandow said the joy of Advent represents and how that joy has been felt here at Fernilee Methodist Chapel and Graveyard over the past 150 years and today.

Some of the Buxton Advertiser press cuttings going into the Fernilee Chapel time capsule. Pic submitted.

Donna added: “We trust the thoughtful choices of items going in the time capsule will definitely bring joy to the church and community at Fernilee in the future.”

