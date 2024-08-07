Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hillhead exhibition has spoken out after a record breaking year which saw 26,000 visitors attend the show coming from 67 countries.

Hillhead 2024 – the biggest working quarrying exhibition on the planet – once again raised the ante, showcasing a plethora of new products, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative trends that promise to shape the future of the industry.

The show, which took place at the end of June at Tarmac’s Hillhead Quarry near Buxton, attracted more than 19,500 trade visitors and featured an impressive 598 exhibitors across three show days.

Event director Richard Bradbury said: ‘It was fantastic to see Hillhead continuing to break new attendance records.

Hillhead 2024 breaks records with with busiest show day in 42 years. Photo Brian Eyre

“It’s an exciting time for the industry as digitalization, automation, and decarbonization continue to drive change within the quarrying, construction, and recycling sectors, and this was represented by the scale and quality of the 600 or so companies that exhibited.

“But my abiding memory of Hillhead 2024 is of the unique ‘human’ platform it provided for buyers and sellers to engage – to feel, touch, and interact with the products on show, and, of course, to catch up with colleagues and network with the wider industry.”

This year was the most visited edition ever in terms of the volume of visits over the three days, with visitors spending more time at the show and a record number attending for more than one day.

In total there were 26,626 visits over the three days – marking an 8 per cent increase over the 2022 show.

In terms of unique visitors, with 19,577 attendees from 67 countries, which is up 6.2 per cent compared with 2022, this year’s edition had the second highest ever number of trade visitors.

Only 2018 was higher at 19,753, although that show had less volume over the three days. Hillhead 2024 also recorded the event’s busiest ever show day in its 42-year history, with almost 10,800 visitors attending on day two.Richard added: “Put simply, there is no trade show quite like it in the world.

“With every square metre of exhibition space fully booked and a record number of machines taking part in four live demonstration areas around the quarry, not to mention a host of site improvements, Hillhead 2024 was bigger, better, and busier than ever before.”