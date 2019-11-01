High Peak youth club founder marks 50 years doing the job he loves

A community legend who set up a well-known youth club 50 years ago says he will only stop doing the job he loves when he ‘falls off his perch’.

Dedicated Geoff Ellis, 76, has been the face of Dove Holes Youth Club, at Dove Holes Community Centre, for half a century.

Current and previous members attended the surprise party.

A surprise 50th anniversary party was organised for Geoff to celebrate his hard work over the years and it was well attended.

During his time at the youth club he says he has helped hundreds of youngsters get jobs by writing references for them.

Such is Geoff’s longevity that grandchildren of people who previously attended the club now come along, and his own granddaughter attends.

“I just like being among the young people,” Geoff said.

“I just cannot believe how quickly it has gone.”

He added: “I will continue to do it until I fall off my perch.”

Geoff got involved with the club after helping out at the army cadets and at Dove Holes School.

At the beginning Geoff started with five other helpers, but after just three weeks he was the only one left.

The club is self-financing, although Geoff says he has had to put his own money into it in previous years.

And “unsung hero” Vera Sheard, a local villager, has given the club ‘three hefty donations’ raised from her cake sales.

The club is open every Thursday night and around 25 to 30 youngsters, mainly aged between 12 and 16, attend and have fun.

Activities include table tennis, pool and air hockey.

“It is just a happy place,” said Geoff. “It is a warm and friendly atmosphere.”

Geoff, who has five helpers, said that there have been lots of noticeable changes over the years in how youngsters behave.

“At one point I would say ‘let’s go out and play rounders’ and we all would, and now I have to tell everyone to put their phones down,” he said.

“I have got some really good memories.

“There are some really nice people. I always tell them to look out for each other.

“I always hope that we are making a difference.”

Deborah Green, a youth worker at the club, said: “Geoff is a marvellous person and is incredibly proud to still be running our youth club for our community.”