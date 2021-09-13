High Peak women bare all for artwork to be auctioned at Dove Holes fun day for breast cancer charity

The event on Saturday, September 18, is raising funds for Breast Cancer Support and to help start those vital conversations which can help to catch symptoms early, organiser Emma Lomax, 44, asked 30 of her friends and colleagues to make a colourful contribution.

She said: “To add a bit more fun to it all, we’re making a single canvas covered in breast prints done by ladies across the High Peak. It’s a bit like potato stamping, only with boobs.

“The support from my friends and people around work has been absolutely amazing. A few of us had a breast painting party at my house, others were a bit more shy and have delivered their prints privately.”

Event organiser Emma Lomax, front centre, with some of the women who have contributed to the painting.

She added: “It’s already helped to start those conversations with lots of people about why we’re doing it. It shows that breasts come in all shapes and sizes and, no matter what you’ve got, it’s important to check them over, look after them and stay safe.”

Breast Cancer Support is a UK charity providing care, and helping people with breast cancer in poverty stricken countries who cannot afford medication or treatment.

Buxton resident Emma, who works at New Bodies gym, came up with the idea for the event after seeing the effects of the disease first-hand.

She said: “Somebody very close to me is just finishing her chemotherapy. It’s been a tough year but instead of letting it get the better of us, we’re focusing on something positive to help other people in the same position.

Emma says the project has already helped start important conversations about women's health.

The fun day runs 3-6pm, beginning with performances from Dove Holes brass band and then carnival games, a cake sale, bar and refreshments, children’s entertainers and Buxton’s favourite amateur dance troupe the Billerettes.

There is also a raffle which has been generously supported by local businesses including beauty parlours and restaurants.

Emma said: “It’s free entry and everyone is welcome. I just want people to come along and have fun. It should be a really good atmosphere.”

To donate to Emma’s fundraising total, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-lomax4.