High Peak woman collecting items for pets left behind in Ukraine

Louise Caine from High Peak Hounds dog walking service is collecting blankets, food and toys to send over to the animal shelters in Ukraine.

The 46-year-old said: “I can’t imagine what people are thinking and feeling having to leave their home just to stay alive.

“But so many people have been leaving their pets behind because they don’t know where they are going to be safe but it breaks my heart.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February millions of Ukrainians have had to flee their homes in a bid to find safety in neighbouring countries.

Louise says her social media feed is full of posts about the dogs and cats left behind in the shelters and she wanted to do something to help them.

She said: "Some Ukrainian people have stayed behind and they are collecting animals which have been left behind and bringing them to the shelters but they are running out of supplies soon.

“I know people are doing great things collecting clothes and supplies for people but I wasn’t seeing anyone collecting for the animals so I thought I’d set one up."

Louise is collecting unopened cat and dog food, collars, toys, blankets, bowls and unopened medication even if it is expired.

She said: "My dogs are my life. I have three, they are elderly and one has heart problems and I know we would never be able to get on a crowded train with my dogs and chickens so I would make sure my family is safe and I would stay behind.

"It’s not much but if I can collect the things which will keep what was someone’s much loved pet alive then that’s a small comfort.”

Louise will be splitting her donations between Ashbourne Animal Welfare and the Animal Task Force based in Cheshire both of which are planning different aid trips to the Ukraine.

She added: “I know times are tough for people but if you can spare a blanket or a bag of food I know the scared and hungry animals over there will appreciate it.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so by sending it to High Peak Hounds, at 120 Western Lane, Buxworth.