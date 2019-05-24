High Peak Trail re-opens - five weeks after HGV crash caused extensive damage to Listed bridge

The High Peak Trail has re-opened today - five weeks after a crash caused extensive damage to a bridge over the popular route.

The bridge, which carries the trail over the B5056 near Brassington, had to be demolished after being hit by a HGV on April 17.

A temporary steel bridge has now been installed by Derbyshire County Council with plans being drawn up to rebuild a permanent bridge on the trail, which is a popular route for walking, riding and cycling.

Councillor Simon Spencer, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Infrastructure, said: “The bridge deck had to be completely demolished and with nowhere to safely divert users off the trail and back onto it again, a temporary bridge was our only option in the short term.

“The High Peak Trail is popular with tourists and locals alike so I’m delighted that our engineers have been able to get a temporary bridge in place so quickly so that people can continue to enjoy this picturesque countryside route – especially over the Bank Holiday.”

The High Peak Trail stretches 17.5 miles from High Peak Junction near Cromford to Dowlow near Buxton.

Hopton Tunnel, which has been closed for roof repairs, will open later today for the bank holiday weekend.

For more information about the High Peak Trail and nearby facilities visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/