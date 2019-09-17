High Peak tot given 30% chance of survival defies odds and talks

A baby who was only given a 30 per cent chance of survival and at just 15 months old has already had 18 operations has battled the odds and said her first word.

Parents Dan and Kimberly Corthorn were told their daughter would be born with medical complications if she even survived the pregnancy as she had fluid on her brain and a hernia that pushed her vital organs up towards her chest and put pressure on her heart and lungs.

Molly at home with big sister Isla

Baby Molly, who lives on Queen’s Road in Fairfield, was playing with her mum when she said mama. Dan said: “It was an amazing moment. Especially after we were told we might never see our baby alive.”

Molly’s health problems were detected in pregnancy and with her congenital diaphragmatic hernia and ventriculomegaly she was only given a 30 per cent chance of survival.

Dan said: “We couldn’t even consider a termination – we thought a 30 per cent chance had to be better than 0 per cent.”

All smiles for baby Molly now aged 15 months

On June 21, 2018 Molly, who is the youngest sister to Isla, 8, and Arlo, 3, was born at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and was taken away and put in an incubator.

The day after the family were told Molly still might not make it but she pulled through and had her first operation just 11 days old to try and repair the hernia.

Since then the little girl has been in an out of hospital and had almost 20 operations, her development is behind those of her peers, which is why celebrating her achievements is so important for the family.

Kimberly said: “She’s smashed it out the park. We couldn’t be prouder. So when she said her first word it was a really special moment.”

The family have been so moved and appreciative of all the care they have received while at hospital they have been fundraising for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity and already raised £1,800 by doing a marathon and a glow fun run.