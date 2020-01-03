High Peak to receive over £125,000 to help tackle homelessness

The High Peak is set to receive £125,540 from the government to help tackle homelessness.

It is hoped the funding – which High Peak MP Robert Largan claims is an increase of over 59 per cent on last year – will provide specialist support to get homeless people off the streets long-term.

A person begs for money from passers-by. Photo - Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

The money can be used flexibly as part of councils’ financial plan to achieve their homelessness strategies.

It comes as part of an initiative to support authorities working towards the Homelessness Reduction Act – a law which obligates them to prevent and relieve homelessness.

Robert Largan MP said: “This welcome funding will provide vulnerable people in High Peak with the support they need to get off the streets for good.

“These are vulnerable people who may be dealing with complex mental health problems or addictions.

“They require specialist support to tackle these issues and turn their lives around.”