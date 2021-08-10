High Peak teens to sleep out overnight to raise funds for Buxton homelessness charity

Ten youngsters aged 16 and 17 have set themselves the challenge as part of their National Citizen Service – a two-week programme of educational activities intended to equip them for adult lives making a positive contribution to society.

Alongside teamwork sessions and confidence-building activities like canoeing and rock climbing, the course has a social action component which sees the group identify particular issues they want to address.

Aquinas College student Emilia Bates, 17, said: “Homelessness is something that affects every part of society – you can walk down a street anywhere in the country and find a homeless person. We want to do more in the local community to help out.

The teenagers are taking part in the National Citizen Service lifeskills programme.

“I’ve never done anything like this sleepout before, but I’m looking forward to it. I’m a bit apprehensive but if it’s uncomfortable that’s also the point.

“It’s a way to learn from the experience, and make ourselves more aware of the conditions homeless people face and how privileged we are to be brought up in safe homes.”

Come rain or shine, the students and their adult supervisors will be bedding down on Wednesday, August 11, outside Buxton United Reformed Church – which is the headquarters of High Peak Homeless Help.

The charity provides emergency assistances for people facing homelessness and other housing issues via hosted accommodation, harsh weather provision, drop-in support services and a tent loan scheme. It also works to address some of the underlying causes of homelessness.

Prior to their sleepout, the NCS group have been visiting local shops and businesses asking them to host collection boxes for the whole community to contribute to.

People can also donate online via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ncsbuxton2021.

They will finish the whole programme on Friday by collecting the money and carrying out a day of ecological conservation work in woodlands around Solomon’s Temple.

For updates on their progress, see instagram.com/ncsbuxton2021.

NCS programmes run all over the country every summer. Anyone interested in taking part next year can find more information at wearencs.com.