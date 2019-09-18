High Peak teacher takes on gruelling Ironman challenge for charity

A New Mills teacher has taken on the mammoth Ironman Challenge and raised almost £2,000 for a homeless charity.

Louise Moore, who used to be the joint head teacher at Buxworth School but now teaches at Hague Bar, spent a gruelling 17 hours running, cycling and swimming in Wales at the weekend.

READ MORE: Meet the Buxton lad working as a farmer by day- and a magician by night

She was meant to be competing in a group last year but due to injuries she had to pull out but vowed to do it again.

Louise said: “Because I knew I was going to be on my own I knew it would be much tougher so I wanted to do it for something so it would inspire me to keep going when I was so tired.”

She picked the Wellspring charity in Stockport which provides homeless people with practical support for everyday needs, including medical advice, drawing up CVs, finding housing, as well as providing food, clothing, showers, sleeping bags and counselling.

She said: “I did a great swim and a pretty good bike, then timed the marathon to finish within the 17 hour time limit. The support on the course was amazing, and there was even a spectator who cheered me on for the Wellspring Charity.”

Louise raised £1,812 and said she definitely gave it her all but those hours she spent on the streets are nothing compared to those people who have no choice but to be on the streets all the time.

To donate click here