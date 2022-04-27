High Peak sisters to join Ashgate Hospice's Sparkle Night Walk in memory of dad

Rachel Melland will be accompanied by sisters Helen, Hannah and Becky for Ashgate Hospice's Sparkle Night Walk in Chesterfield on Saturday, July 9.

They signed up to take part in the event for the first time in memory of their dad Keith, who received end of life care at the hospice in 2021.

Rachel said: “The staff were just so attentive, compassionate and professional during the time dad was in Ashgate’s care, I remember just days before he died, one of the wonderful healthcare assistants explained everything to me, not in a patronising way, but in a manner which I could understand.

Rachel Melland with her father Keith.

“Their honesty and support was so comforting at such a difficult time, and I just knew his care was in the best hands it could have been.”

She added: “Ashgate’s care relies so much on fundraising, and we want to do as much as we can to support Ashgate as it made our family feel as though we were at home from the moment we arrived.”

The charity needs its supporters to fund £7million of its income every year, and the ten kilometre night walk brings together many people whose loved ones have been helped through their final days by hospice services.

Fundraising manager Carl Jones said: “Our Sparkle Night Walk promises to be a fun and special occasion for everyone and we are really looking forward to welcoming back our supporters and seeing some familiar faces, as well as those new supporters taking part for the first time.”

Supporters setting out on the Ashgate Sparkle Walk in 2021.

Early bird tickets are still on offer for a limited time, priced at £10 per walker. In return, participants will receive a medal, t-shirt and a set of sparkling bunny ears, plus a fundraising pack with lots of ideas on how to maximise sponsorship.

For more information and registration, go to ashgatehospice.org.uk/sparkle-night-walk.