High Peak singer songwriter releases debut album

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 16:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A singer-songwriter from the High Peak has released her latest single ahead of her debut album coming out in June.

Hannah Brine’s One Precious Life was released on Friday April, 25 and is a toe-tapping samba.

The upbeat feel-good song has an underlying message about grasping every day, and is the first single from Hannah’s forthcoming debut album Blue Sky Now.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hannah said: “I lost a friend last year and I spent a lot of time thinking about what's important.

Singer-songwriter Hannah Brine from the High Peak has released her latest single. Photo submittedSinger-songwriter Hannah Brine from the High Peak has released her latest single. Photo submitted
Singer-songwriter Hannah Brine from the High Peak has released her latest single. Photo submitted

“I was in the Netherlands writing with my co-writer Michael, and wanted to write something about how we only have one precious life, it’s all we get - and the song just came out.

“It’s an upbeat reminder to always make the most of life.”

Inspired by the Great American Songbook, with a voice and song writing style likened to Carole King, Norah Jones and Rumer, Hannah writes and performs ballads and lively jazz anthems, telling tales of growth, change, life and loss.

Hannah’s album features ten new songs, all written or co-written by Hannah, many in collaboration with renowned songwriter Michael Garvin, who has had twenty-three number 1 hits in his career, including for George Benson, J Lo and Dusty Springfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hannah said: “Michael’s songwriting heritage is second to none, with so many number 1 hits.

“We also share a love of jazz and classic songs.

“We met at a writing camp a few years ago when he was chosen to be my mentor.

“We’ve written lots of songs together since and it was a challenge to choose only the best ten for the album.”

Hannah is also taking the songs from Blue Sky Now on the road, touring from Friday April, 25 playing over 20 dates up and down the country, including supporting Rumer at the Buxton Opera House, and also performing in Manchester and London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although Blue Sky Now is Hannah’s first album, she has been writing and releasing songs successfully for a number of years across a range of genres. She works as a session singer and singing teacher and is also an inspirational choir conductor with seven choirs in her choir family, including Bollington Singers, High Peak Singers and Didsbury Singers.

One Precious Life is out now and Blue Sky Now is released on June 27 on all platforms.

Related topics:High PeakNetherlands

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice