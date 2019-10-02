High Peak school's vital services run by failed PFI company which owes £100million

A High Peak school is powerless to prevent essential services being run by a company which went into administration earlier this year, owing creditors more than £100 million.

Chapel-en-le-Frith High School opened last decade as part of a multi-million pound PFI (private finance initiative) deal which will see taxpayer-funded bodies pay out £122.2 million over 26 years (nearly £5 million a year).

Under the arrangement taxpayers will pay Interserve millions of pounds to run maintenance, caretaking, cleaning and catering services at both schools.

The company reportedly owed more than £105 million to creditors when it went into administration in March, with its future only being secured after its lenders took over the firm.

However, under the terms of Derbyshire County Council's 2001 PFI deal, the school is not allowed to find a new provider until the contract expires in a decade's time, despite Interserve's recent financial woes which saw it needing to be rescued.

The council has not revealed how much of the £122.2 million expenditure will be interest on the buildings, although if its deal is similar to other PFI arrangements across the country it is likely to be millions of pounds.

Instead, all it revealed was that it receives a government grant for the annual repayments of around £5 million, although it failed to answer whether the grant covers all of that expenditure.

A spokesperson said: "Many assets including much-needed new schools that exist today wouldn’t have been built unless there had been a PFI deal in place."

In total, the council runs six secondary schools which were constructed under PFI arrangements.

Last October, then Chancellor Philip Hammond announced new PFI deals would be banned after a series of controversies about extravagant costs to public bodies.

Chapel High School opened with facilities for 925 pupils.

Defending its decision to hand over control over who runs essential school services, the council said: "Under the contract, there is a benchmarking exercise every five years in which all the facilities management costs, including those for catering, are checked against comparable costs on other contracts across the country.

"The authority employs a specialist firm to help assess the costs submitted by the PFI company, and in the recent round savings were achieved overall.

"If the authority is not satisfied with the benchmarking exercise it has the right to market test the service."

Interserve, which is one of the Government's biggest contractors, had 45,000 UK staff, and 68,000 globally, when it was rescued by its lenders in March under a pre-arranged agreement.

A report by media firm Building in June revealed that a Companies House report showed Interserve went into administration owing more than £105 million to creditors.

This, reportedly, included £102,000 being owed to Wokingham Borough Council.