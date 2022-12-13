Combs Infant School was inspected by the education watchdog in October this year with the report being published this month when the rating given was requires improvement.

It was the first time in 12 years the school has seen an inspector. In 2006 it was graded as ‘outstanding’ and in 2010 there was only a short monitoring inspection done at the school.

The most recent visit from the education watchdog was just six weeks after a new headteacher took over at the school.

Combs Infant School has gone from outstanding to requires improvement following a recent Ofsted inspection. Picture Jason chadwick.

Angela Smith, the school’s business manager, said: “Our new headteacher, Jo Sweatmore, is wonderful and has come in to tackle the problems we have been dealing with for years under a previous headteacher.

"We know we are not perfect, and we think the report is fair.

"However, to come in and inspect us just six weeks after she has taken over and she is still in the process of implementing changes for good to improve the school doesn’t seem fair.

"Since the inspection we, as a school, have already made strides to improve and we are ready for our next Ofsted visit when we can show the hard work we have done to return to a good grading."

Anita Denman, lead inspector during the visit, said: “The teaching of writing is inconsistent. Pupils do not develop their writing skills as quickly as they could. They do not write accurately and precisely.

"Leaders need to ensure pupils receive the support they need to become confident writers.”

The report noted leaders do not regularly check on the ‘effectiveness of the quality of education’ being delivered and the early years provision.

As a result, they are not ‘ensuring the high expectations of what they want pupils to learn are consistently being met’.

Ms Denman did highlight some of the areas the school was doing well.

She said: “Children in the early years enjoy their building. Leaders support children well to recognise key vocabulary and numbers.

“Children enjoy learning outdoors and caring for their guinea pigs.”

Headteacher Jo added: “Thank you to our parents who have supported us through our turbulent times but we are going to come out the other side much stronger.”