High Peak residents launch £25,000 crowdfunding drive for new community centre

The Community Association and Parish Council for Chinley, Buxworth and Brownside have spent nearly a decade working to replace the deteriorating 1970s community centre on Lower Lane, Chinley.

In April, the project was awarded £590,000 in grants from the National Lottery Community Fund and Derbyshire County Council – but both came with the catch that the remaining £350,000 must be secured by the end of this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While they await the outcome of further grant bids, the project partners have begun a six-week crowdfunding effort, with Sport England promising £7,500 if the community can demonstrate its support by raising £17,500 – and £2,000 arrived within 48 hours of the launch.

An artist's impression of how the planned new community centre will look.

Parish council clerk Georgina Cooper said: “There are a number of rewards that you can pledge an amount for that have been donated by local businesses and groups, and something to suit everyone and every budget, starting at just £5.

“There are vouchers to be used at local establishments, exercise and dance classes, boxes of brownies and cupcakes, beauty products and treatments, tools and items for the garden, experiences and services and even half a pig.”

She added: “We are so very grateful to all the businesses, groups and individuals who have donated that has donated a reward to help our cause, pledged money to our campaign or helped behind the scenes to get us this far.

Advertisement

“The end is now in sight and the reward will be a fantastic new community facility to be enjoyed by current and future generations for many years to come.”

Local artist Chris Hollis working will be adding to his tree painting as donations come in.

Advertisement

One very special reward is the chance to have a donor’s name added to an artwork in the current community hall created by supporters Chris Hollis and Shev Biggin. For a £10 donation, Chris will add a leaf to the tree design, and for £50 the person’s name will be carried by a bird. For more information and donations, go to tinyurl.com/ourcentre.