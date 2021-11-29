High Peak pub donates £1,000 to cancer charities after fundraising event

The Little Mill Inn in Rowath hosted a day of live music, stalls and street food vendors to welcome walkers on the 14-mile Mellor March on Sunday, September 26.

The pub’s owner Iain Gilman has only just finished collecting the proceeds from the various businesses involved and said: “My mum and dad both had cancer and thankfully recovered with the help of the Christie, so I know how important events like this are.

“We were part of the walk in 2019 but on a much smaller scale, so after a year off due to Covid we decided to really go for it. The atmosphere was fantastic and it was nice to see people out and enjoying themselves after everything we’ve been through.”

Patrick Boyle, left, of the Mellor March organising team, and Little Mill owner Iain Gilman.

Participating businesses at the Little Mill included Peak Burger, Maki’s Curry Buns, Epic Pizza and Thornsett Brewery.

Iain said: “Everyone who performed or sold anything on the day has donated a proportion of their takings, so it’s thanks to them for giving us their time and money, and all the people who came on the day to support us.

“We are already looking forward to the next Mellor March on the first Bank Holiday Sunday in May 2022, and we have plans to make our event even bigger and better.”

The Mellor March was created in 1994 to support local cancer-related charities and good causes. It has raised more than £150,000 in the years since.

For more information, see mellor-march.org.uk.