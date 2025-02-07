High Peak Pride produces play to celebrate LGBT+ History Month

A play which debuted during the Buxton Fringe Festival is returning to the town for one night only to tell the stories of the LGBT community from more than 100 years ago.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inverts, written by Matthew Drapper, is a semi-staged play about the touching, comic and recognisable lives of LGBT+ based on interviews conducted by Dr Havelock Ellis before 1900.

Matthew, one of the founding members of High Peak Pride, was researching LGBT+ history for another project when he first came across the interviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I immediately felt a connection with the individuals from the interviews, which are poignant, scandalous, and often unintentionally hilarious, with the humour deriving from the blunt ways they would discuss their love lives.

Matthew Drapper, has written an award winning play Inverts and will be performing this month during LGBT+ History Month. Photo submitted

“During the time the book by Havelock Ellis was published in 1902, same-sex desire and gender non-conformity was stigmatised and policed within the UK, yet it’s clear that the individuals recorded within these interviews were able to live full lives, develop friendships, have loving relationships and find community, though often tinged with fear of judgement by wider society.

“It’s striking too that several of the characters describe their gender as feeling like, ‘a boy’s soul in a girl’s body or that they were ‘neuter, like the bees’long before the terms transgender or nonbinary were commonly used.”

Matthew wanted to bring their fascinating stories to life, and staged snippets of the interviews as a play at Buxton Festival Fringe in July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production was nominated for a Fringe Award at Buxton Festival Fringe 2024 and is returning for LGBT+ History Month in February and promises to educate and entertain Chair of High Peak Pride, Christine House, expressed her surprise at the parallels between the lives of characters from the past and modern lives.

She added: “Time disappeared when I first heard the stories of these individuals. I was immediately struck by the similarities between their stories and my own.”

The 35-minute play will also be followed by a question and answers session.

High Peak Pride is offering free tickets to Inverts at the Grapevine Wellbeing Centre for the one off performance on Friday February, 28 at 7pm.

For tickets email [email protected].