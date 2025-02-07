High Peak Pride produces play to celebrate LGBT+ History Month
Inverts, written by Matthew Drapper, is a semi-staged play about the touching, comic and recognisable lives of LGBT+ based on interviews conducted by Dr Havelock Ellis before 1900.
Matthew, one of the founding members of High Peak Pride, was researching LGBT+ history for another project when he first came across the interviews.
He said: “I immediately felt a connection with the individuals from the interviews, which are poignant, scandalous, and often unintentionally hilarious, with the humour deriving from the blunt ways they would discuss their love lives.
“During the time the book by Havelock Ellis was published in 1902, same-sex desire and gender non-conformity was stigmatised and policed within the UK, yet it’s clear that the individuals recorded within these interviews were able to live full lives, develop friendships, have loving relationships and find community, though often tinged with fear of judgement by wider society.
“It’s striking too that several of the characters describe their gender as feeling like, ‘a boy’s soul in a girl’s body or that they were ‘neuter, like the bees’long before the terms transgender or nonbinary were commonly used.”
Matthew wanted to bring their fascinating stories to life, and staged snippets of the interviews as a play at Buxton Festival Fringe in July 2024.
The production was nominated for a Fringe Award at Buxton Festival Fringe 2024 and is returning for LGBT+ History Month in February and promises to educate and entertain Chair of High Peak Pride, Christine House, expressed her surprise at the parallels between the lives of characters from the past and modern lives.
She added: “Time disappeared when I first heard the stories of these individuals. I was immediately struck by the similarities between their stories and my own.”
The 35-minute play will also be followed by a question and answers session.
High Peak Pride is offering free tickets to Inverts at the Grapevine Wellbeing Centre for the one off performance on Friday February, 28 at 7pm.
For tickets email [email protected].