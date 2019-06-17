High Peak pals take on 2,500-mile banger rally for Blythe House Hospice

A New Mills doctor is undertaking a 2,500-mile banger car rally across Europe to raise money for Blythe House Hospice.

Mark Blackburn will take-on the madcap challenge in a 20-year-old Ford Mondeo worth less than £500 with three friends.

The four’s wacky voyage will see them start in Ostend, Belgium, today - driving across nine countries in just four days.

They will then cross Luxembourg, France, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria, and Slovenia before reaching the finish line in Venice, Italy.

The team will travel back to England on day five and six through Switzerland and France.

Mark told how the whole team - including John Gilbert, Anthony Britland and Steve Robinson - had benefitted at some time from palliative support for their loved ones.

He said: “For Anthony, Steve and John their thoughts are with their cousin and sister-in-law Lisa who died in 2012 and John’s dad who died of cancer back in 2002.

“From my perspective patients at both practices that I work at - Sett Valley Medical Centre in New Mills and Hayfield’s Old Bank Surgery - support Blythe House Hospicecare because a lot of them have experienced at least one part of what Blythe House offers at some point in their life.

“I want to give something back through sponsorship raised from this event.”

Blythe House Hospice is a registered charity which specialises in providing palliative care for people affected by cancer and other life limiting illnesses, their carers and families.

The hospice is based in the Peak District and depends heavily on charitable donations to fund the care they provide to the many people they support.

To donate and find out more visit justgiving.com/fundraising/hulk4thehospice.