High Peak MP’s job fair was ‘absolutely packed’

High Peak MP Jon Pearce’s latest job fair was a success with the venue absolutely packed.

The MP welcomed employers and exhibitors to Glossop Cricket Club on Friday October, 10.

Mr Pearce said: “It was absolutely packed and we had so many exhibitors and lots of local employers.”

The High Peak Careers, Skills & Jobs Fair is about supporting the local community.

MP Jon Pearce job fair with local employers and school people held at Glossop cricket club. Kare Glaves of National careers service. Photo Brian Eyre

This event not only connected people with job opportunities but also created a positive, inspiring environment where residents of all ages can access resources to build brighter futures.

Jon said: “My goal is simple.

"To help connect HIgh Peak residents with jobs and training right here at home.”

There were opportunities for people to meet local employers across many sectors, explore apprenticeship and training providers as well gain advice on CVs, interview skills and career pathways.

Mr Pearce said the jobs fair was not just aimed at school leavers but those seeking a new direction or looking to upskill.