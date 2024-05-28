Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A High Peak man’s impressive weightloss journey has culminated in a half-marathon for charity this weekend.

Robert Carpenter is an IT support worker and in April 2023, he reached his peak weight of 26 stone 7 pounds, and knew he needed to change.

In just 13 months, he has lost an incredible eight-and-a-half stone through diet and exercise. And this weekend, Rob took on the Great Manchester Run, on Sunday May, 26.

“The main contributing factor has been running,” said Rob. “I downloaded the NHS Couch to 5K app in May 2023. I completed the nine week programme, and my graduation run was at Glossop Parkrun, which is my local Parkrun.

High Peak runner, Robert Carpenter, who lost nine stone in just over a year will be taking on the Manchester Half Marathon this weekend. Photo submitted

“Since then, I have done nearly 40 Parkruns, and that has led me on to doing this half-marathon for charity.”

Rob is raising funds for St Mary’s Maternity Hospital in Manchester, and wants to raise £500. He has raised £428.10, plus £97.03 in GiftAid so far.

The 35-year-old said: “My wife is a midwife at St. Mary’s, and I see firsthand from her and her colleagues all the good work that they do.

“I wanted to highlight them, and give them the credit they deserve, hopefully raising some money for them, the mothers and the babies.”

Rob is raising funds for St Mary’s Maternity Hospital in Manchester with his first Manchester half marathon. Photo submitted

He says losing weight and getting fitter has made me feel a lot better.

And Rob, from Glossop, wants to lose a further four stone which would take his final weight to fourteen stone, with a total weight loss of twelve-and-a-half stone.

Viv Williamson, Events Manager at Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Rob for his fundraising and we wish him the best of luck in the upcoming Great Manchester Run.

“Rob’s is an inspirational story and it’s great to see him incorporating fundraising into his pursuit of a healthier lifestyle. “We hope that his story encourages others to get their trainers on, and get running for a fantastic cause.”

Rob added: “I would like to say a very big thank you for supporting me and the charity. It does give me a lot of incentive to carry on. You can achieve anything if you put your mind to it.”