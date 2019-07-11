High Peak man to cycle London to Paris in four days for Parkinson's UK

A Whaley Bridge man is cycling a whopping 350 miles in four days from London to Paris raising money for Parkinson's UK.

Paul Haynes, 40, is taking on the epic journey with best pal David Ennis - whose father-in-law Richard Scarfe lost a 20-year battle with the cruel disease in August last year aged 70.

Paul, left, with best pal David Ennis.

The pair plan to arrive in Paris in time to watch the Tour de France arriving - which Paul says is a 'fitting tribute' to David's cycling-mad father Richard.

Richard, from Cardiff, was a track tandem champion in the late 1960s - competing in British Cycling Federation races and visiting France regularly to watch the Tour de France.

Self-employed car valeter Paul told how he agreed to the ride one night 'with a belly full of beer' after David, 40, asked him to come along.

He said: "It was a hard time for David and his wife Jo when they lost Richard - especially as her mum had died of cancer the year before.

Richard Scarfe during his tandem cycling days.

"I've only been a basic mountain biker in the past - nothing of any note at all - but I've been doing a lot of training in North Wales and the Peaks and Cheshire Plain and it's murder.

"I'm really nervous and apprehensive about it as we'll be averaging about 90 miles a day - which I've managed - but not consecutively."

However Paul says thinking of Richard and other Parkinson's sufferers will keep him going.

Paul, whose great grandfather fought in the Machine Gun Corps during WW1 around Cambrai, France, said passing passing war cemeteries would also remind him he has 'nothing to complain about'.

Parkinson's disease is an incurable condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years.

The three main symptoms of Parkinson's disease include involuntary shaking, slow movement and stiff and inflexible muscles.

To sponsor Paul's challenge visit justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-haynes8

