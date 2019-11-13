High Peak Liberal Democrat candidate 'chucked' before election

The Liberal Democrats say Guy Kiddey will not be representing the party for the High Peak seat at next month's general election.

Since September Guy Kiddey has been putting himself forward as the parliamentary candidate but after in-party disputes the Liberal Democrats confirmed he is not the candidate for the borough.

Today a spokesperson for the national Liberal Democrat party said: “Guy Kiddey is not our candidate for the High Peak. The local party will be announcing their candidate soon and that candidate will be urging voters to Stop Brexit by voting Liberal Democrat.

“The Labour Party have failed to oppose Brexit. The Liberal Democrats will not be standing down for any party that is pursuing Brexit. We will be fielding a candidate in High Peak, giving voters the opportunity to stop Brexit and build a brighter future.”

The news comes after elsewhere in the country the Canterbury candidate Tim Walker deferred to Labour to stop a Conservative win. This was met with a backlash from party officials who says he now faces disciplinary action.

Showing solidarity for Tim Walker, Guy's election agent has stepped down and in the absence of a replacement Guy is not legally able to stand as a candidate in High Peak in the coming election and said if no apology was given to Tim Walker he would resign however the decision was made for him by the party.

He said: "I've been chucked by the Liberal Democrats and I am extremely disappointed but I will not be bullied or threatened, I will stand up for what I believe in is right for the country.

"I have only been campaigning for a short time but I have found that people are sick of political nastiness. I have gained a great following and huge support just by being nice to people and the Liberal Democrats have shown that they are no better than other parties for how they treat people."

Guy is hoping the loss of his and Tim Walker's candidacy is the start of a political revolution as he will now be voting tactically backing Labour and wants others to do the same.

He said: "I urge anyone who is standing for a seat to really think about how they want this country to be run and if needs be step down to ensure voters make the right the choice and a majority is not given to the Tory party because the vote was split.

"I could probably have achieved the party’s best-ever result up here, perhaps increasing the Lib Dem vote share fivefold compared to 2017, a mere happy statistic is a definite second to keeping a Tory party that threatens to be worse than Margaret Thatcher’s out of office."

Guy says he gave up a happy and successful life in Amsterdam to join this election campaign and was ashamed to be British, and he wanted to stand up not just for our country’s place in Europe, but also for the country’s reputation.

He said: "I wanted to champion the decency and pragmatism for which we were, until 2016, mostly known.

"The more I go on, the more I see how politically backward this country is. I can’t wait for the end of party politics and the beginning of proportional representation by people assessed according to their professional ability, not their viperous instinct. The sooner the majority of policymaking becomes delegated to citizens’ assemblies, the better."

All parties have until 4pm tomorrow, Thursday November, 14, to put forward a candidate for the election which is being held on December 12.