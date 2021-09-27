High Peak joinery firm delivers free bird boxes to schools and nurseries in community giveaway

Brindley Timberworks owner Ben Brindley launched the Little Wings initiative in July to help children reconnect with their environment after months of being left housebound by the pandemic.

He said: “Access to nature has been limited over the past year as a result of lockdowns, the temporary closing of schools and periods of isolation.

“I’ve got two young children myself, and we know how important the outdoor environment is to them and the countless benefits access to nature brings – but there are others who don’t get out so much.”

Ben Brindley delivering boxes to Taxal and Fernilee Primary School.

He added: “It was also a way to give something back to those communities which have supported the business over the years.”

The initial idea was to donate two bird boxes to 25 schools, but two of Ben’s regular clients each offered to fund one extra.

936 nominating votes for schools and nurseries came in from across High Peak and surrounding villages, with Ben trying to ensure that the scheme was as inclusive as possible.

He said: “To make it fair I tallied all the votes in proportionate to the size of the school, so that one with 20 pupils would have as much chance as one with 200 pupils.

It took Ben and his assistant a full day to build all the boxes.

“It was really nice delivering a box to primary schools like Peak Forest and Kettleshulme. They said they’re so small and rural that they normally don’t get included in things like this.”

It look Ben and and his assistant a whole day to produce the boxes, but the response has already made it look well worthwhile.

Ben said: “It’s been astounding, the amount of people who submitted a vote was massive, it blew me away. It was only when we had all the parts laid out that we realised the scale of it.

“Delivering the boxes, everyone was so pleased. It was an amazing day and a highlight of my year seeing the happy kids, teachers, teaching assistants and helpers. I can't wait to see photos of them up in place and for them to become part of their school experience.”

St Anne's Catholic Primary School in Buxton.

To learn more about Ben’s business, go to brindleytimberworks.co.uk.

Kettleshulme Primary School.

Litton School