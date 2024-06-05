Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A High Peak musician who has gone from making music in his bedroom to performing at festivals has released his next single which has been played on national radio.

Isaac Neilson’s newest track The Fight Within Us has caught the attention of national radio and been played to the masses.

He said: “Our latest track has really made an impression having achieved our first national play on radio X, not once but twice so far, with great BBC introducing support.”

The Fight Within Us cuts into the core of the human experience as we transition into the infancy of the information era. Ever flowing guitar riffs, swaggering bass and thundering drums agitating against the sardonic biting vocal delivery by Issac, reaching the conclusion that times change, but people remain the same.

High Peak musician Issac Neilson has secured national radio coverage of his latest single and has a summer of festivals lined up. Photo submitted

He said: “The song was forged through the fires of falling short in the 11th hour of a heavy studio session. Initially titled Sail Away the song was a slog that didn’t hit the mark.”

With only hours to go before the deadline Issac was asked to rewrite the song.

He said: “I wiped the slate clean, scrapping all preconceived ideas of what this song is. “Punching out with our backs against the wall the whole vocal lyric and melody was written in bed as the others slept, culminating against a backdrop of themes which had possessed me over previous months.

“It came together immediately after an intense period of nothing, and in the morning The Fight Within Us was born.”

Even though he is only just starting out in his musical career Issac has already reached the semi-finals of the International Songwriting Competition, being nominated for 'Best Music Show' at Buxton Fringe, as well as being long-listed for the Music Producer’s Guild “Self-Producing Artist of the Year.

Issac has gone from the comfort of his Buxton bedroom production, to thundering festivals with the likes of Jake Bugg, Stereophonics, and The Human League and this summer is no exception.

He will be playing Buxton Carnival, Belper Music Festival, Sheffield Tramlines, YNot Festival, Eat in the Park as well as Congleton Blues & Jazz Festival, Deansgate Mews Festival and the DH Lawrence Festival.