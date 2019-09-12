High Peak husband walks in wife’s memory

A widower is bringing the community together for a charity walk in memory of his wife to raise funds and help fight dementia.

Phil Manford, of Chinley, is organising a Memory Walk on Sunday for the Alzheimer’s Society, a charity close to his heart after his wife Olivia battled with the disease for almost a decade before she died in 2018.

READ MORE: Plans for ‘overbearing’ Buxton hotel rejected

He said: “Until the day we find a cure, we need to create a society where those affected by dementia are supported and accepted, able to live in their community without fear or prejudice.

“As someone who has endured the pain of seeing someone go through this terrible condition it’s very close to my heart, to watch someone you love slip away but still be there is heart breaking.

“Only by supporting the Alzheimer’s society will we one day put an end to this condition, please help support it could help someone you love.”

Phil has been taking part in memory walks since 2016 and hopes the event, which will start at the Old Hall Chinley at 10.30am, will raise £2,000 for people affected by dementia.

Lauren McEvoy, Memory Walk operations manager, said: “A Memory Walk unites people against dementia as they walk in celebration of family members, friends and colleagues affected by the condition.

“In the hour-and-a-half it takes to complete your average memory walk, 30 people will develop dementia in the UK.”

To join the walk or to donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/phil-manford.