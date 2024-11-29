High Peak headteacher running 2,500km for breast cancer charity

A High Peak headteacher is almost at the end of his mammoth running challenge which has seen him run 200km a month all year to raise money for a cancer charity.

Anthony Tierney, from Burbage Primary School, has already run 2,400km in 11 months.

Now as December approaches he is looking to increase his fundraising for Breast Cancer Now.

He said: “I picked that charity as it’s very close to my heart for personal reasons.

High Peak headteacher Anthony Tierney is running 2,500km for breast cancer charity. Photo submitted

“I came up with the idea on New Year’s Eve last year and decided to run 200 km a month every month.”

Anthony says that is the distance from Hathersage to Kyiv in Ukraine and although the school does have Ukrainian refugees the destination was not picked for that reason but just to give people a point of reference as to how far he is running.

He said: “It’s a challenge to run every day, when I’m busy at work, when I’m feeling unwell, when the nights have become darker and colder and wetter it’s tough to get out there.

“But I’m in a routine now the moment I get in from work I put my trainers on and go back out.

“If I sat down for a cup of tea it would be game over and I’d never get back up again.”

The headteacher is running for about five hours a week.

“It’s a lot but thankfully I’m doing ok physically.”

Although he has nearly hit his distance he says he is going to keep going as he set himself the target of 200km a month so he still wants to do that in December.

He has currently raised £1,083 of his £1,2500 target and would like to raise as much money as he can to help the team over at Breast Cancer Now.

He said: “Thank you to everyone who has donated, given me a cheer or asked how I’m getting on, it really means a lot.

“And a huge thank you to my family who have encouraged me through the whole year to keep going.” To donate to Anthony’s fundraiser visit justgiving.com/page/anthony-tierney-1728927474763