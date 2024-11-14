Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been submitted to convert four agricultural barns into five residential dwellings which in total would provide accommodation for 29 people.

Jan Butler from Ravensleach Farm, Birch Vale, has submitted the plans to High Peak Borough Council.

In a statement submitted with the application Jan said: “The net increase in dwelling houses will be five.

“The total combined floor space under this proposal on this established agricultural unit is 581.8m2.

Barns in Birch Vale could become new dwellings. Photo google maps

“Each habitable room in each proposed dwelling has adequate natural light in the form of windows, doors and rooflights.”

The farm is located within the green belt in Birch Vale and if plans are approved would see five properties come out of the conversion.

Barns 1a and 1b both would be three bedrooms sleeping four people.

Barn two would be a three bedroom for six people, barn 3 would be a four bed for seven people and barn 4 would be a four bed for eight people.

Jan said: “The new buildings have suitable access to a public highway, no part of the land, site or building is in a conservation area or ain an area of outstanding natural beauty or site of special scientific interest and not currently occupied under any agricultural tenancy agreements.”

The site was part of an established agricultural unit last year.

It is noted in the statement ‘no work under the permitted development rights for the erection, extension or alteration of a building reasonably necessary for the purposes of agriculture has been carried out on the agricultural unit during the 10 year period prior to this application’.

Jan added: “The design and external appearance of the buildings to be converted are enhancedbythe proposals: the proposed installation of windows and doors are reasonably necessary for the conversion to dwelling houses; the stone cladding proposed to Barns 3 and 4 will greatly enhance their aesthetic appearance.

“The blue slate roof cover proposed on Barns 1a, 1b, 3 and 4 will greatly enhance their aesthetic appearance.

“In light of the above, we respectfully request that the Local Authority approves this application.

The plans are out for consultation on the High Peak Borough Council’s planning portal.

You can still have your say before December 5.

To leave a comment visit http://planning.highpeak.gov.uk/ searching application DET/2024/0037