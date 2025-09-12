High Peak fashion designer to star in ITV's M&S: Dress the Nation

A fashion designer from the High Peak will be wowing TV judges on ITVs Dress the Nation with her creations as she vies for the winning place to have her design sold at M&S.

Alex Novacki from Chapel-en-le-Frith is making her TV debut on Sunday September, 14 in the second series of the M&S: Dress the Nation.

The 25-year-old said: “I applied for the show not really thinking I would have any chance getting on, but after interviews and auditions I was told I had made the final selection.” The new series focuses on womenswear and menswear design and documents M&S’ search for the very best emerging fashion designer over the course of five 60-minute episodes, welcoming contestants from up and down the country.

Nine candidates, ranging from ages 22 to 59, will compete to secure an exclusive mentorship with M&S where they will work with some of the best in the industry across design, buying, merchandising and marketing.

Fashion designer Alex Novacki from Chapel-en-le-Frith will be appearing on ITV's Dress the Nation. Photo submitted

Each week a panel of judges including M&S experts, fashion designers and celebrity guests will choose which contestants move forward to be one step closer to being crowned the winner.

In addition, the talented winner will also have the exciting opportunity to see their design sold exclusively in selected M&S stores and online for the AW25 season.

Alex, a former Kettleshulme and Hope Valley College pupil, is now a high end fashion designer and has been nominated for the title of Emerging British Womenswear Designer at Northern Fashion Week, worked the red carpet with celebrities and her work even featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.

She said: “We filmed in June and the crew were so lovely and the people I am competing against are all so talented.

Alex and the other contestants on Dress the Nation. Photo submitted

“This was a challenge for me because as a couture designer I always know the client first so it was a learning curve to produce something for a commercial audience that would appeal to teenagers, mums and grandparents alike.”

Since filming the show Alex wanted to push herself and has created a capsule wardrobe of 11 pieces which embodies her brand of bold and rebellious fashion but on a commercial level.

She said: “It was released at the beginning of September and I am so proud of how it looks.

“The campaign looks like it was shot with a multi million pound budget not a couple of thousands which is a testament to the wonderful people I have been working with.”

Following the success of the first series, which attracted over eight million viewers, the show returns with hosts Vernon Kay and AJ Odudu. Photo submitted

Alex’s journey was never meant to be in fashion; she spent her teenage years training as a professional cyclist with Olympic dreams.

But at 18, missing out on Tokyo 2020 marked a turning point - she moved to Paris, where she discovered Hermès which sparked a new passion for fashion.

Her focus is womenswear, driven by a desire to celebrate the modern woman - one who can be both a CEO and a mother, and do it all.

Last year, Alex staged the largest runway show in the northeast, a milestone that confirmed she wanted to be in the fashion industry.

To support her journey, she currently works as a sales assistant while continuing to build her career.

She said: “I am proud to be from the north and want to keep my roots as a fashion designer.

“I never had any designers to look up to who stayed in the north, VivienneWestwood moved to London but I think there is so much to offer in our part of the world and I want to champion that in my work and creations.”

Sharry Cramond, M&S Fashion, home and beauty marketing director, said: “After the incredible response to Series 1, with eight million viewers, we knew we had something special on our hands. This series takes it up another level – more fashion, more creativity, more amazing energy.

“Dress The Nation gives viewers an exclusive insight into the energy, creativity and passion embedded within the M&S brand, and a glimpse of how we create the magic that our customers can’t get enough of.

“At the centre of it all is our incredible designers, who each week delivered fresh and exciting design skills, reflecting the incredible emerging talent we’re seeing across the UK. We were thrilled to join forces again with ITV and South Shore, and we are incredibly proud and excited to launch series two.”

The show, fronted by AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay, not only offers contestants the chance to have their piece sold to M&S customers but advice and mentoring from the creatives of the iconic High Street store.

Alex said: “That advice is invaluable.

“The support and expertise is more valuable than money as these are the people in the industry making fashion for people.”

Speaking to The Buxton Advertiser before the show aired, Alex is not able to say whether she won or even how far in the competition she advanced.

When asked about what the win would mean for her she said: “It would be incredible and provide an opportunity for my brand to gain more recognition.

“I am so proud of myself for everything I have achieved professionally and being on M&S: Dress the Nation has been a wonderful experience.”

Alex will be watching the show with her family and says she is excited for them to see her and talk about her love of cycling again.

She hopes to have her next fashion show at the Manchester Velodrome as a way of bringing her two loves together.

Watch Alex on M&S: Dress the Nation on Sunday at 6.55pm.