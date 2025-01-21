High Peak dancers earn place at Dance World Cup in Spain for Team England
Pupils at the Samantha Wood Theatre Academy have been trying for three years to compete on the world stage and this year they will be competing with 5,000 other students from 65 other countries.
Principal Samatha Wood said: “These girls have been selected to represent their country doing the thing they love.
“I’m so proud of them and so excited for them too.
Samatha will be taking the older team, those who are 12 or over, to compete at Burgos between July, 3 and 9.
She said the dance school had been trying for two years to secure a place but were unsuccessful.
“When I found out we made it through from our audition video I went in and told the girls and they were screaming and crying and so full of emotion to know they had qualified.”
Samantha trained in performing arts at Essex for three years then was teaching in London.
Her and her husband decided to move back to be nearer his parents and Samantha applied for a dance teacher job and was told the owner was retiring and she wanted to pass it on.
“I built it up from a handful of students teaching them myself to now more than 200.
“We have just converted a unit in Whaley Bridge and it’s brilliant.”
The Dance World Cup is a huge deal and Samantha said it was comparable to the Olympics for these girls.
“They are going to go out in Team England clothes, flying the flag for our country for where they live and they should be so proud of themselves.
“It just shows how hard work pays off.”
However, all athletes must wear Team England clothes which have to be specially sourced and with the cost of the flights and hotel the theatre group has set themselves a target of £10,000.
“We are more than half way there.
“The mums have been working so hard and local businesses have been so generous but we need help to get us over the finish line.”
To support the team visit gofundme.com/f/8hm58-dance-world-cup-team-england
