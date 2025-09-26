High Peak dad’s mammoth walking challenge from Manchester to Great Ormond Street Hospital - with no sleep

High Peak dad will be pushing his body to the limits by walking from the blood donation centre in Manchester 300kms to London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital without stopping to sleep.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Peacock from Chapel-en-le-Frith is doing this record breaking challenge to try and raise more than £100,000 to support a child who needs a life saving operation in America.

He said: “I’m nervous and I already feel a bit wobbly about the whole challenge but my mission is to now raise enough money to get Leilani on the plane.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt heard about the fundraiser for Leilani a couple of years ago on social media and decided to support her.

Matt Peacock during his previous fundraiser for Leilani - now he is planning on walking from Manchester to London's Great Ormond Street Hospital in three days on no sleep. Photo submitted

He said: “I’m a dad and my seven-year-old is the most important person in my world and there is nothing I won’t do for her.

“So to be a dad and have your little girl so poorly I can’t imagine it and knew I needed to help.” In 2023 Matt not only completed the Three Peaks Challenge but walked from Ben Nevis to Scar Fell Pike then on to Snowdon making the challenge more difficult.

This epic journey raised £127,000 for Leilani.

The little girl was born with a rare heart and lung condition and unfortunately the surgery she needs can only be done in Boston and she needs more tests done on arrival and then heart surgery to correct the artery and some of her lung removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Peacock hugging little Leilani who needs life saving medical treatment in Boston and he is fundraising for her. Photo submitted

The hospitals agreed a price and the family and Matt set about fundraising but as the fundraising took a while the price of the operation went up so she is still waiting for the much needed surgery.

After getting back in touch with Leilani’s family again this year Matt has made it his mission to raise the remaining money needed.

He said: “So I’m doing what no one has done before walking from the blood donation centre to Great Ormond Street Hospital on no sleep.

“My parents are worried, my wife thinks I’m bonkers but knows I have a big heart and Lily, my little girl, thinks I’m a super hero so that’s all that matters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt will be following advice from nutritionists and taking supplements to stop the decline of cognitive function during his walk.

“People aren’t meant to be awake for that long. This will push my body to the absolute limits but it will be worth it when I know we have raised enough money for Leilani.”

Matt will be leaving the Manchester hospital on Thursday October, 2 and will be passing through Whaley Bridge around 1pm and the children from Taxal and Fernilee, where Lily attends, will all be coming out to cheer him on.

Matt, who works as a model for big name brands like Emirates, Ferrari and Honda, says after the challenge as much as he would like to sleep in he says Lily will not allow him to sleep in bed all day on Sunday after his challenge and on Tuesday he is back at work.

To support Matt on his journey and to support Leilani donations can be made via gofundme.com/f/help-leilani-get-to-boston-for-her-surgery