High Peak craft club kids star in Blue Peter

Children from Taxal & Fernilee C Of E Primary School are pictured here crafting bags from t-shirts as part of a live stream to Blue Peter.

The 17 ‘excited’ children from years 2-6 are regular members of Make It Create It - a craft club run by art teacher Louise Brooks.

Live streamed footage of the children showing off their bags and waving was broadcast three times during the 30-minute show. Louise said: “Responses we got from people watching was that the children looked very excited.

“It was great for them to see how live television works - we had to do a little rehearsal before.

“We also had a projector in the room so they could see what was happening in the studio.”