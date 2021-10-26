High Peak children take inspiration from famous faces as they name new bin lorries

The new vehicles will have their names displayed on the front

Youngsters across the borough were asked to submit name suggestions for 17 new vehicles bought by High Peak Borough Council and its waste partner Alliance Environmental Services, and after shortlisting, bin crews then voted for their favourites.

And there was inspiration from famous faces in many of the winning names which included Dustbin Timberlake, Ariana Binday, Binny Eilish and Binston Churchill.

Councillor Jean Todd, High Peak Borough Council’s Executive Councillor for Climate Change, Environment and Community Safety, said: “Increasing recycling and reducing waste are beneficial ways we can all help to protect our environment so asking young people to name our new vehicles is a great way of raising awareness and engaging them in waste services.

“This new fleet improves the way in which we deliver these services and helps to reduce our carbon footprint too. We had some fantastic ideas for names and it was a tough job to narrow them down to the eventual winners.

“Thanks to all the schools who took part. The winning names are now displayed on the front of the vehicles so do look out for them when our crews are out and about collecting.”

The winning schools all received vouchers to spend on school resources.