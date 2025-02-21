An additional evening bereavement support group is coming to Buxton to help more people cope with loss of a loved one.

High Peak CVS Bereavement Service is launching a new, early-evening support group.

Liz Fletcher, Senior Development Worker for the charity, said: “Our service is for adults coping with significant loss.

“This additional group aims to build on the success of the daytime support group, which has been running for over three and a half years and has provided much-needed support to numerous residents in the Buxton area and beyond.”

High Peak charity expands ‘lifeline’ bereavement support service in Buxton. Photo submitted

The existing daytime group has been a source of comfort and community for many. One Buxton group member said: “You’re not alone in this, it’s like the group is with you, giving you extra strength. We walked this walk as a group, that’s the strength of it.”

Liz said the service has become a lifeline for those grieving, especially given the limited availability of bereavement support in the region.

She said: “The introduction of the evening group will further address the needs of those who find it difficult to attend during daytime hours, those with work or caregiving responsibilities.”

By offering more flexible hours, the service hopes to make it easier for more people to access support. The service is available to adults experiencing significant bereavement who would benefit from the shared understanding of others facing similar challenges.

Groups are referral-only, including self-referral, to ensure the service is appropriate for individuals and their unique needs.

Liz added: “Everybody experiences grief in different ways – some may feel anger or shock, a deep sadness as well as complicated and mixed feelings such as relief, guilt and regret, others may feel incredibly lonely, lost or even numb to their feelings.

“Bereavement can have a detrimental effect on wellbeing by affecting sleep, appetite and motivation to participate in everyday activities like exercising and socialising. This expanded provision offers more opportunity for those grieving to find support and strength within a compassionate and understanding community.”

Professional facilitators ensure that every participant is heard, cared for, and included. In addition to the Buxton groups, the High Peak CVS Bereavement Service runs five other groups across the High Peak.

For information or to make a referral, call 01663 735350 email [email protected], or visit highpeakcvs.org.uk/bereavement.