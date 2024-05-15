High Peak cats microchipped ahead of new law change for owners this summer
Microchipping is important because it makes the pet permanently identifiable. This means that the cat and owner can be reunited if the cat is injured or lost.
On Monday, Macclesfield, SE Cheshire and Buxton RSPCA branch, run entirely by local volunteers, offered welfare microchipping at an event hosted by the Residents of Fairfield Association also entirely volunteer run. Leah, Becky and Ange from the residents association organised the visits of the owners and cats with great efficiency.
The friendly staff from VetCare@Home inserted the microchips. Cath, the vet, was assisted by Louise, a veterinary nurse. Fay, an official national RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer, also joined the group to offer advice if required, while Chris and Sue represented the branch.
The vet offered non-prescription flea and worming treatments along with the microchipping. Many of the cats had never been in a carrier before and a couple did their best to escape! Fortunately, the one that succeeded was in the small room at the time so was easily caught.
The event was so well supported that Cath and Louise said that they hardly had time to breathe, but said the session had proved a good and successful morning all round. Thanks to everyone involved