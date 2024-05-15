High Peak cats microchipped ahead of new law change for owners this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From June 10 this year, there will be a legal requirement for all cats to be microchipped by the time they are 20 weeks old. If the owner does not comply they will be given 21 days to get the cat chipped or face a fine of up to £500.

Microchipping is important because it makes the pet permanently identifiable. This means that the cat and owner can be reunited if the cat is injured or lost.

On Monday, Macclesfield, SE Cheshire and Buxton RSPCA branch, run entirely by local volunteers, offered welfare microchipping at an event hosted by the Residents of Fairfield Association also entirely volunteer run. Leah, Becky and Ange from the residents association organised the visits of the owners and cats with great efficiency.

The friendly staff from VetCare@Home inserted the microchips. Cath, the vet, was assisted by Louise, a veterinary nurse. Fay, an official national RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer, also joined the group to offer advice if required, while Chris and Sue represented the branch.

Macclesfield, S E Cheshire and Buxton RSPCA branch offered welfare microchipping at an event hosted by the Residents of Fairfield Association

The vet offered non-prescription flea and worming treatments along with the microchipping. Many of the cats had never been in a carrier before and a couple did their best to escape! Fortunately, the one that succeeded was in the small room at the time so was easily caught.