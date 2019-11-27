High Peak candidates priorities for general election

For the third time since 2015 the country will be going to the polls to vote in a general election.

And it comes almost three-and-a-half years after the Brexit referendum divided the nation.

Ruth George is the High Peak Labour candidate

The pre-Christmas general election has been triggered in an effort to break the Brexit stalemate in parliament.

Across the country people will be voting for the MP they want to represent their constituency in Westminster.

In the High Peak there are five candidates who are all standing in the hope of securing enough votes to become the Member of Parliament for the borough.

Since 1910, the seat has returned mostly Conservative MPs apart from during three periods.

Alan Graves Junior is fighting the seat for the Brexit Party

A Labour MP was elected for the first time in 1966, but was unseated at the next general election. Labour gained the seat at the 1997 general election and retained it at the following two general elections during the Blair ministry, but it was regained by the Conservatives at the 2010 general election.

It was regained by Labour at the 2017 general election when Ruth George took the seat, the first time Labour had won the High Peak seat without winning the overall general election in its history.

To help you decide where to put your cross on the ballot paper, we asked each of the candidates to submit a 200-word statement explaining what they can offer the High Peak and what will be their priorities if elected.

In next week’s edition they will be giving their views on the highly-contentious topic of Brexit.

Robert Hodgetts-Haley has been selected as the prospective parliamentary for the Green Party in the High Peak.

Here’s what they had to say:

Robert Largan is the High Peak Conservative candidate